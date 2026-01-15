Flyers Goalie Exits Sabres Matchup With Injury

Flyers goalie Dan Vladar left the team's contest against the Sabres due to injury.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goaltender Dan Vladar is out for the remainder of the club's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres due to an injury.
The Flyers also shared that Vladar will be re-evaluated following the team's contest against the Sabres.
Vladar exiting early due to injury against the Sabres is undoubtedly concerning for the Flyers. The 28-year-old netminder has been a notable reason for the Flyers' success so far this season, as he has proven to be an excellent addition to their roster. As a result of this, the Flyers will be hoping that Vladar's injury is not serious.
Vladar has appeared in 27 games so far this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded a 16-7-4 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage. With numbers like these, he has given the Flyers some much-needed stability between the pipes this campaign.
In 132 career NHL games split between the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Flyers, Vladar has a 65-41-20 record, a 2.88 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and four shutouts.