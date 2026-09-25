Flyers Handle Bruins in Penultimate Preseason Game, Grind to 2-0 Shutout

"They told us, in all fairness, two, three weeks ago. I didn't even think about it," head coach Rick Tocchet said of the penalty. "Then he came over and explained 'Hey, Trevor's got a warning.' I don't know what Trevor did with it. . . he obviously can't do it anymore. He's gotta put a tie down, because regular season starts, we can't have a penalty like that for a tucked jersey."