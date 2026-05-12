Flyers Have 2 Big Roster Needs To Address This Off-Season

The Flyers should be looking to address these needs during the summer.
The Philadelphia Flyers took a big step in the right direction. This is because they not only made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 but also made it to the second round.
Overall, it was a successful year for the Flyers, but it is clear that they should be looking to improve their roster this off-season. Due to this, let's look at two major roster needs that the Flyers should aim to address during the summer.
Flyers Need a First-Line Center
The Flyers' top objective of the off-season is to add a first-line center. It is clear that the Flyers need a star down the middle as they look to become true contenders.
The Flyers will need to address this need through trade, as this year's free-agent class is certainly weak down the middle. A few trade candidates who could be strong fits for the Flyers include Robert Thomas, Elias Pettersson, and Vincent Trocheck.
Flyers Need a New Backup Goalie
The Flyers struck gold when they signed Dan Vladar this past off-season. While this is the case, Philadelphia should be looking to bring in an upgrade for their backup goalie spot over Samuel Ersson.
Ersson had a rough season for the Flyers, as he had an .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average in 33 games. With this, it would be entirely understandable if the Flyers brought in another goalie to replace Ersson this summer.