Flyers Have Clear New Free Agent Target for 2027 Offseason

After striking out in free agency, the Flyers have a new target to monitor.
Despite multiple attempts and the Leo Carlsson offer sheet, the Philadelphia Flyers came up short on landing their big fish this offseason, but they should already have their sights on one superstar for next offseason.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Stars finally reached a temporary conclusion to the Jason Robertson saga, signing the prolific winger to a one-year, $12 million contract that takes him off the market and prevents arbitration.
The catch, though, is that Robertson, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, making him free to sign with any team if an extension with the Stars is not reached before then.
The primary issue with the Stars has always been cap space; after re-signing Robertson, Dallas is left with -$1.36 million in cap space, so they will have to make another move or two just to become cap-compliant.
In addition to that, the Stars have nine players, including Robertson and captain Jamie Benn, on expiring contracts.
Unless something goes horribly wrong, Robertson will get a raise on his $12 million cap hit next summer, and the Stars would still be left needing to replace Benn and Tyler Seguin, among others, if they retire or walk in free agency.
Back here in the East, the Flyers have made it very clear that they are interested in and determined to get a top-tier player to add to their lineup.
It was previously reported that the Flyers had a significant level of interest in Kirill Kaprizov, but the Russian phenom re-upped with the Minnesota Wild well before free agency became a consideration.
That does mean, by extension, that the Flyers won't discriminate by position, just because they already have a glut of wingers.
Robertson, at 6-foot-3, is bigger than Kaprizov, younger, and just as prolific. The Arcadia, Calif., native has three 40-goal seasons under his belt, a 109-point campaign in 2022-23, and 52 points in 62 career playoff games, including eight in six games this past year.
Looking ahead, the Flyers have already done well to sign the core of the franchise to multi-year deals; Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale were the most recent of the bunch, in addition to players like Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster, Travis Sanheim, and Dan Vladar.
Nikita Grebenkin still needs a contract, and Matvei Michkov will be an RFA next summer. Aside from that? The Flyers are in the perfect position to add a big name, especially with the salary cap set to continue rising.
As mentioned above, yes, the Flyers do have a cupboard full of wingers, young and old, but anytime there's a chance to acquire a 100-point player at Robertson's age, it must be taken. Whatever happens after that is gravy.
Plus, since he is a bit older and plays wing instead of center, Robertson should come cheaper than Carlsson's $18 million, though, as we have seen, the market can still change in a flash.
To that end, the Flyers will need to be aggressive and fast working to secure Robertson next summer if they are serious about bringing him to Philadelphia, even at a gaudy price tag.