Flyers Have Trade Target To Consider In Bruins Goalie

Should the Flyers take a chance on this Bruins netminder?
One area that the Philadelphia Flyers could look to boost this off-season is their goaltending. Samuel Ersson struggled this season with the Flyers, as he posted an .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average in 33 games. With this, it would be understandable if the Flyers looked to switch things up at the backup position.
If the Flyers do want to create some more competition for their backup spot, one goalie who could be worth taking a chance on is Boston Bruins netminder Michael DiPietro.
DiPietro has been blocked from the Bruins' roster due to Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo being ahead of him on their depth chart. While this is the case, DiPietro's dominance at the AHL level makes him an interesting potential option for the Flyers to consider.
DiPietro had an excellent 2025-26 season with the Providence Bruins, posting a 34-8-1 record, a .930 save percentage, a 1.91 goals-against average, and three shutouts. This was after he had a 26-8-5 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.05 goals-against average in 40 games with Providence during the 2024-25 season.
With his strong play, DiPietro has won the Bastien Award as the AHL's best goaltender for each of the last two seasons.
With how well DiPietro has played at the AHL level, he could be a goalie worth taking a gamble on if the Bruins make him available for trade. The potential for him to be a solid backup goalie at the NHL level is there, and he could take that next step in a bigger role in Philly.