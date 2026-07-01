Flyers Having 'Challenge' Pulling Off Darnell Nurse Trade

As has been discussed ad nauseam, the roadblock in trading for Nurse, 31, is his $9.25 million cap hit, which he'll carry for another four seasons, including the upcoming season.
The Oilers, as a contender, want to rid themselves of as much of that money as possible. Any other inquiring team, including the Flyers, want to take on as little as possible, even if Nurse, contract aside, is an upgrade somewhere in the lineup.
Figuring out that puzzle remains the issue for the Flyers, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.
"Pittsburgh wanted Edmonton to take back a contract. The Oilers didn’t like whatever was presented to them. Philadelphia’s had a challenge putting all of the different pieces together in and out. Boston’s shown interest, but that’s also about what has to go out to make it work. I believe the Sharks are very interested, but Nurse remains east-focused as I write this," Friedman said of the Flyers and Nurse in his free agency predictions for Sportsnet.
It's no secret at this point that the Flyers do want to trade for Nurse, but they remain steadfast in their commitment to do it within their range of comfort, not the other way around.
Some have speculated that the Flyers may have to send back defenseman Nick Seeler to help make things work for both sides, but throwing a well-respected veteran like Seeler into a trade of this magnitude just makes this whole ordeal a greater hassle than it's worth, at the end of the day.
The Flyers have $32.68 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, at the time of this writing, so taking on Nurse's full cap hit isn't an issue for them.
It's taking on a reasonable cap hit, while not paying with significant assets to make it happen.