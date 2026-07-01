Flyers Having 'Challenge' Pulling Off Darnell Nurse Trade

"Pittsburgh wanted Edmonton to take back a contract. The Oilers didn’t like whatever was presented to them. Philadelphia’s had a challenge putting all of the different pieces together in and out. Boston’s shown interest, but that’s also about what has to go out to make it work. I believe the Sharks are very interested, but Nurse remains east-focused as I write this," Friedman said of the Flyers and Nurse in his free agency predictions for Sportsnet.