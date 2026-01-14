Flyers' High-Upside Prospect Changes Teams to Salvage Lost Season

Having played just 35 total games across the last two seasons, a high-upside Philadelphia Flyers draft pick has made a move and decided to change teams in order to salvage a lost season of development.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Flyers defense prospect Carter Amico, a 2025 second-round draft selection, made a surprise switch, going from the NCAA's Boston University down to the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Such a transfer comes with an obvious downgrade of competition, but for the 18-year-old Amico, it's the best possible option at this time.
The 6-foot-5 defender has played only 18 games for Boston this season, and in some of the games Amico did play in, he barely got a kick.
For instance, Amico played fewer than three--yes, three--minutes in three of his last eight appearances for Boston, including a measly 12-second cameo against Merrimack College in a 3-2 overtime win back on Nov. 7.
The 18-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury that erased most of his 2024-25 season, and Amico is now finding it difficult to get back up to speed adjusting to a much higher level of competition; remember, Amico was playing for the USNTDP before moving up to the collegiate level.
A player who has missed as much time as Amico has needs to just play hockey, and that was seemingly never going to happen for a competitive but struggling BU.
Now, the Flyers prospect will head to Muskegon, where he'll join other NHL-caliber prospects like Melvin Novotny, Carter Sanderson, Viktor Norringer, and top 2026 draft prospect Tynan Lawrence, who many fans should hope joins Amico in the Flyers organization this summer.
The hulking stay-at-home defender is yet to record a point this season, but should very much enjoy a fresh start with the Lumberjacks.