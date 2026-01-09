Flyers Important Defender Placed On Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Jamie Drysdale on injured reserve (IR), the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel reports.

Drysdale being placed on IR comes after the right-shot defenseman was injured after receiving a dirty hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Ross Johnston on Jan. 6. Johnston was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit, but did not receive any more discipline from NHL Player Safety.

Drysdale did not play for the Flyers during their most recent contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 8. Now, with this IR placement, the soonest Drysdale will be able to return for the Flyers is Jan. 14 against the Buffalo Sabres.

With Drysdale being one of the Flyers' most important defensemen, it is certainly tough news that he is injured. The 23-year-old blueliner has been having a solid year for the Flyers in 2025-26, as he has recorded three goals, 15 assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating in 41 games.

In 135 games with the Flyers since being acquired from the Ducks during the 2023-24 season, Drysdale has posted 12 goals, 31 assists, and 43 points.