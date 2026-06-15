Flyers Legend Rod Brind'Amour Joins Exclusive Company in NHL History

Established as one of the NHL's all-time greats.
At long last, Rod Brind'Amour has finally proven that he and his Carolina Hurricanes can win the big games, and one Stanley Cup win later, the Philadelphia Flyers legend is exalted above most in NHL history.
Twenty years ago, Brind'Amour, now 55, won the Stanley Cup as the captain of the Hurricanes, and now he's done the same for the Hurricanes, steering the ship in a different way.
Having triumphed as both a player and coach with the same team, the Flyers Hall of Famer has joined exclusive company in NHL history.
The only three other people to ever accomplish such a feat? Toe Blake (Montreal), Hap Day (Toronto), and Cooney Weiland (Boston), all of which were for Original Six franchises.
That makes Brind'Amour's accomplishment that much greater.
In his nine years with the Flyers, Brind'Amour scored 235 goals, 366 assists, and 601 points in 633 regular season games.
The legendary two-way forward, now esteemed coach, still views the Flyers organization in high regard, and perhaps he doesn't get the job done without them.
Several former Flyers who left the team in recent seasons joined up with the Hurricanes for this playoff run: defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker, who were often paired together, and enforcer Nick Deslauriers.
At the other end of the ice, ex-Flyers John Tortorella and Carter Hart crumbled under the spotlight of the Stanley Cup Final.
Brind'Amour has made the playoffs as the head coach of the Hurricanes every season since taking over in 2018-19, and eight years and a Jack Adams Award later, he has captured the elusive Stanley Cup, too.
The Flyers helped their own friend along the way, suffering a sweep at the hands of the Hurricanes in Round 2, and now the Flyers, led by head coach Rick Tocchet, know the standard to which they need to play to win a Stanley Cup of their own.
Let Brind'Amour and the Hurricanes be the shining example of how to draft, build a team, lead, and stick to a plan.