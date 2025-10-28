Flyers Make Puzzling Lineup Changes Ahead of Game vs. Penguins

The Philadelphia Flyers are going for a new look for Tuesday night's NHL Frozen Frenzy game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, and it's not one many will be pleased with.

On Tuesday morning, the Flyers announced three lineup changes, including a starting goalie, for the Keystone State rivalry matchup.

Sam Ersson will start for the Flyers against the Penguins, meaning Dan Vladar will go at least a week between starts after playing against Ottawa on Thursday and stopping 31 of 33 shots.

As for the skaters, Nikita Grebenkin has been benched for Nick Deslauriers, which is inconsistent with head coach Rick Tocchet's continued statements that he needs to find the fan-favorite Russian forward more ice time.

That, of course, comes on the heels of Jett Luchanko's return to the OHL on Monday, which was executed solely because the Flyers wanted him to play more minutes.

Grebenkin hasn't necessarily been great; his 45.82 on-ice expected goals percentage at 5-on-5 ranks 19th on the Flyers out of 22 skaters, according to Natural Stat Trick, but it's the principle that counts.

Flyers Taking Patient Approach, Going Slow with Injured Defense Prospect

The Flyers aren't ready to rush Bonk back onto the ice, but how did we get to this point to begin with? What's the plan?

On defense, the carousel that is the third pairing will again see more rotation, with Egor Zamula drawing in for Adam Ginning.

It had seemed like Ginning was running away with the lineup spot there, only for Zamula to begin eating into the ice time the Swede had earned.

Aside from these changes, it would appear the Flyers would otherwise be running an unchanged lineup against the Penguins, who are posing a surprisingly formidable challenge early in the season at 7-2-1 in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Penguins, getting out-scored 39-31.