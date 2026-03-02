Flyers Make Roster Move Ahead Of Maple Leafs Matchup

The Flyers have made a roster move as they prepare for their contest against the Maple Leafs.
The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 2. They have now made a roster move ahead of the contest.
The Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ginning has appeared in five games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero points, four hits, five blocks, and an even plus/minus rating. However, he has primarily played in the AHL with Lehigh Valley this season. The 6-foot-3 defenseman has one goal, four points, and a minus-7 rating in 31 games this season with the Phantoms.
Ginning was selected by the Flyers with the 50th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 16 games over four seasons with the Flyers, he has recorded one goal, 17 blocks, 25 hits, and a minus-1 rating.