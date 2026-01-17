Flyers Announce Roster Moves After Ugly Rangers Loss

The Flyers have made some roster moves following their loss to the Rangers.
The Philadelphia Flyers are continuing to struggle, as they lost to the New York Rangers by a 6-2 final score on Jan. 17. With this, the Flyers have now lost in each of their last six games.
Now, following their loss to the Rangers, the Flyers have announced some roster moves.
The Flyers have shared that they have placed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14. In addition, the Flyers have called up blueliner Hunter McDonald from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ristolainen has not played for the Flyers since their Jan. 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 13 games so far this season, the right-shot defenseman has recorded zero goals, three assists, 16 hits, 24 blocks, and a minus-3 rating.
McDonald, on the other hand, has spent all of this season down in the AHL with the Phantoms. In 33 games so far this season with the AHL club, the 6-foot-4 blueliner has posted five assists, 61 penalty minutes, and a plus-5 rating.
McDonald has yet to make his NHL debut, but he is now one step closer to doing so after landing this call-up from the Flyers.