Flyers Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Golden Knights Matchup

The Philadelphia Flyers have made some roster moves ahead of their contest against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Flyers have announced that forward Bobby Brink has been activated off injured reserve. In addition, the Flyers shared that goaltender Dan Vladar has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14.
Brink has not played for the Flyers since getting injured during their Jan. 6 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, where he was limited to only 26 seconds of ice time. Yet, now that Brink has been activated from injured reserve, he is set to return to action for the Metropolitan Division club.
Getting Brink back is good news for the Flyers, as he has been a solid part of their roster this season. In 41 games so far this campaign, he has posted 11 goals and 20 points.
Vladar, meanwhile, has been sidelined since leaving the Flyers' Jan. 14 matchup against the Buffalo Sabres early due to injury.
In 28 games this season with Philadelphia, Vladar has a 16-7-4 record, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.46 goals-against average.