Flyers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Canadiens
With a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs in hand, the Philadelphia Flyers have made a handful of roster moves to rest some key players.
On Tuesday morning, the Flyers brought up five players from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with two set to make their NHL debuts.
Headlining the group is 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk, who is currently in the midst of his first professional season after some very productive years with the OHL London Knights.
Defenseman Hunter McDonald, who was with the Flyers earlier this season but never played, will also make his NHL debut.
After Dan Vladar's heroics on Monday night, prospect Aleksei Kolosov will be inserted into the lineup, presumably to back up Sam Ersson against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night and keep Vladar off the ice at all costs.
The Flyers will also be welcoming back center Jacob Gaucher, who played three games for the NHL squad in November, and veteran Anthony Richard, who scored six points in 15 games for the Flyers last season.
As for further lineup changes, the expectation is that David Jiricek will make his Flyers debut, with Alex Bump, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, and Garrett Wilson also drawing in for Flyers players in need of a rest ahead of the playoffs.
Jiricek, 22, played 25 NHL games for the Minnesota Wild this season, with his last appearance coming back on Jan. 31.