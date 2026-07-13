Flyers Named Potential Trade Destination For Rising Star Center

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Flyers are looking for help at center. The Anaheim Ducks matched their massive five-year, $90 million offer sheet to center Leo Carlsson, so Philadelphia should be looking to add a center elsewhere.
With the Flyers having a clear need to improve down the middle, they are now being viewed as a trade fit for one of the NHL's top trade candidate centers.
"Wright might become a better option to fill their second-line center role than Zegras, who seems better suited to the wing. He could improve to the point where he'd be good enough to take over the first-line role," Richardson wrote.
With the Flyers needing a top-six center, it would make a lot of sense for them to take a gamble on an exciting young forward like Wright. While he has not broken out yet, he undoubtedly still has the potential to do that at just 22 years old.
If Wright could take that next step, he could be a long-term answer for the Flyers' top six. Thus, it would be understandable if the Flyers tried to bring him to Philadelphia.
In 74 games last season with the Kraken, Wright posted 12 goals and 27 points. However, he also had 19 goals, 25 assists, and 44 points in 79 games for Seattle in 2024-25. With this, he has already shown promise offensively, but he could very well hit a new level if given a fresh start on a team like the Flyers.