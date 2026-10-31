Flyers Nearing Full Strength with Injured Top Forwards Set to Return

"It's a numbers game, and it's roster spots. Danny [Briere] gets involved in that with us. You know, we try to explain which direction. Obviously Knuble and [Alex Bump], they're giving us some good energy, and you can see that the arrow's going up on them. So this is where you got to talk what's best for the team at this time, but it's also roster spots, too. It's over my head sometimes, like because of waivers and all this sort of stuff," Tocchet added of his young players.