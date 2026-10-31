Flyers Nearing Full Strength with Injured Top Forwards Set to Return

Philadelphia Flyers
508 Members•3,549 Posts
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 31, 2026 6:09 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 6:09 PM
Two big reinforcements have entered the chat.
At a point in time that could make or break or their season, the Philadelphia Flyers are finally approaching full strength for the first time since opening week.
Top forwards Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny, who have been out since Oct. 15 and Oct. 8, respectively, practiced in full on Saturday afternoon at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., taking another important step in their way back to the lineup.
Both veterans remain on injured reserve for the time being, though they're on track to return for Sunday evening's game against the visiting Utah Mammoth.
Tippett skated on a line with Denver Barkey and Tyson Foerster at Saturday's practice, while Konecny joined up with Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak.
"I'll talk to T.K. later today. Tipp looks like he's trending on that way, but like I said, later this afternoon we'll kind of know because I think they're getting treatment and stuff like that. But they feel good," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said of Konecny and Tippett after the practice session.
Konecny, who has missed all but five games this season, is expected to provide a big boost of energy to the team if and when he returns, as one of the more vocal players and as a member of the leadership group.
"Obviously, he's really good in the locker room and on the ice, but just his pace in practice, you can see out there. Even some of the competitive drills, he's leading the charge. So it's nice to have a guy like that in there, an experienced guy that leads the charge when it comes to those sort of things," Tocchet said.
Updated Flyers lines
Oct 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) gets set during a face off in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Saturday's workflow:
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster - Denver Barkey - Owen Tippett
Alex Bump - Sean Couturier - Michael Bunting
Travis Sanheim - Jamie Drysdale
Cam York - Nick Seeler
Simon Benoit - Oliver Bonk
Rookie forward Cole Knuble rotated in with a line of Sean Couturier, Alex Bump, and Michael Bunting on Saturday afternoon, while Hunter McDonald comprised an extra defense pair with David Jiricek.
Noel Acciari practiced in full but was not a steady participant in line rushes.
Knuble, McDonald, Jiricek, and Acciari are all expected to be healthy scratches for the Flyers' matchup with the Mammoth on Sunday, now that Tippett and Konecny are seemingly ready to go.
"It's a numbers game, and it's roster spots. Danny [Briere] gets involved in that with us. You know, we try to explain which direction. Obviously Knuble and [Alex Bump], they're giving us some good energy, and you can see that the arrow's going up on them. So this is where you got to talk what's best for the team at this time, but it's also roster spots, too. It's over my head sometimes, like because of waivers and all this sort of stuff," Tocchet added of his young players.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy