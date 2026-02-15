Flyers Olympic Update: All Three Flyers Olympians Continue To Knockout Rounds

The group stage has concluded in men's hockey at the 2026 Olympics, and all three Philadelphia Flyers players representing their countries will continue on to the knockout stages.
Defenseman Travis Sanheim participated in two of Canada's three group stage games, having sat out the opening match against Czechia as a healthy scratch. Dressing as a seventh defenseman, he saw fewer minutes than he's used to in Canada's 5-1 victory over Switzerland (10:17), but was deployed on a pair with Drew Doughty in Sunday's 10-2 routing of France, playing a more familiar 18:53 minutes of the game. Canada finished top of Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 record.
Rasmus Ristolainen and Finland will also be moving on, with Ristolainen dressing for all three round robin games. He's notched two assists so far, and average total ice time of 19:23. The 6-foot-4 blueliner has displayed his signature physical style on the back end, helping Finland finish in second place in Group B with a 2-1-0 record.
To round things out, goalie Dan Vladar dressed for all three of Czechia's preliminary games, but only got the start once in a thrilling 6-3 comeback win against France on Feb. 13. Czechia finished third in Group A with a 1-1-1 record.
The final game of the group stages will be played between the United States and Germany, the result of which will help determine the quarterfinal matchups.