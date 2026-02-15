Flyers Olympic Update: All Three Flyers Olympians Continue To Knockout Rounds

Defenseman Travis Sanheim participated in two of Canada's three group stage games, having sat out the opening match against Czechia as a healthy scratch. Dressing as a seventh defenseman, he saw fewer minutes than he's used to in Canada's 5-1 victory over Switzerland (10:17), but was deployed on a pair with Drew Doughty in Sunday's 10-2 routing of France, playing a more familiar 18:53 minutes of the game. Canada finished top of Group A with a perfect 3-0-0 record.