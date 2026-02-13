Flyers Olympic Update: Ristolainen, Vladar and Sanheim Contribute to Strong Day Abroad

Later in the day, Dan Vladar got the start in goal for Czechia and found himself in the middle of one of the tournament’s more dramatic games so far. Czechia surrendered an early deficit to France before rallying with four straight goals in a 6–3 comeback win. Vladar faced 12 shots and stopped nine, weathering a difficult stretch early before settling in as his team seized control. While not a high-volume outing, the win keeps Czechia well positioned heading toward the medal rounds.