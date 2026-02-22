Flyers Olympic Update: Sanheim, Tocchet Earn Silver as Canada Falls to USA in Gold Medal Game

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and head coach Rick Tocchet will return to Philadelphia as Olympic silver medalists after Canada was defeated 2-1 in overtime by the United States in the highly-anticipated gold medal game, which marks the last event of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The deciding moment came when New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner, lifting the United States to its first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 and bringing an abrupt, disappointing end to Canada’s championship pursuit.
Sanheim was part of a Canadian roster built on depth, speed, structure, and skill throughout the tournament, contributing steady defensive minutes as Canada advanced to the gold medal game.
Tocchet, serving as an assistant coach, was part of a leadership group tasked with guiding one of the tournament’s deepest and most experienced teams through a demanding international field.
Along with goaltender Dan Vladar (representing Czechia, but got eliminated in the quarterfinals) and bronze medalist Rasmus Ristolainen (representing Finland), Sanheim and Tocchet will be back in Philadelphia to prepare for the Flyers' upcoming three-game week, starting with a back-to-back road trip against the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers on Feb. 25-26.