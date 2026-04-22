Flyers' Owen Tippett Has Permanently Silenced NHL Trade Rumors

Tippett is quickly becoming irreplaceable for the Flyers.
Once upon a time, Owen Tippett was the most popular Philadelphia Flyers player mired in the NHL trade rumors, but now, especially after his legendary play in Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs, those days are over.
Tippett, 27, may always be a polarizing player with offensive production that isn't quite in line with his overall skills and athleticism, but, as he enters his prime years, has found what makes him an effective NHLer.
Expectations were always, fairly or unfairly, high for the former No. 10 overall pick after being the centerpiece of the Claude Giroux trade, and while Tippett has not replaced Giroux, he has established himself as a core player for the Flyers.
In his four full seasons in Philadelphia, Tippett has reached 20 goals four times, including a career-high 28 goals in 2023-24 and this year in 2025-26. Those two seasons, by extension, saw Tippett break the 50-point threshold.
Heading into this year, one of the perpetuated knocks on Tippett was his decision-making, often choosing to shoot from poor angles or pass when an option wasn't open.
This year, Tippett finished the season with 220 shots on goal--the second-fewest of his tenure in Philadelphia--but a career-high 12.7% shooting percentage. It was one of many ways Tippett continued to work at and round out his game.
That maturity manifested in the form of an assist in Game 2 against the Penguins, when Tippett played the puck to himself around a Penguins forward along the wall before carrying forward and dishing to Garnet Hathaway for an easy tap-in shorthanded.
This time last year, that never seemed like it would ever be a possibility.
After a dismal 2024-25 season, the buccaneering winger was primarily involved in trade talks because of his inconsistency, aforementioned decision-making, and lack of versatility, as well as the Flyers' glut of cheaper alternatives at the position.
Then, Tippett went on to establish himself as a penalty-killer for Rick Tocchet's club, primarily due to the injuries Tyson Foerster dealt with before and after the start of the season, while also racking up a career-high 166 hits, according to Hockey-Reference.
A player who was once an all-offense daredevil volume shooter is now a dual-threat power forward that can contribute on both special teams.
Former Flyers head coach John Tortorella deserves some credit for getting the ball rolling on Tippett, but it has really been Tocchet and Co. who have finished the job developing the speedster.
And Tippett isn't the only one. Teammates Noah Cates and Christian Dvorak have also looked like brand-new players this season, even if they aren't as naturally gifted as Tippett in terms of talent and athleticism.
But, as the Flyers continue their playoff run and head into the offseason, they can say with certainty that Tippett's $49.6 million contract ($6.2 million AAV) is a steal for a play-driver that now contributes as much as he does at both ends of the ice.