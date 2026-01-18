Flyers Place Forward On IR & Call Up Another

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have placed forward Rodrigo Abols on injured reserve. In addition, the Flyers shared that they have recalled forward Lane Pederson from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Abols left the Flyers' most recent contest against the New York Rangers early after suffering a lower-body injury. Now, this IR placement guarantees that he will be out for the Flyers for at least one week.
Abols has appeared in 42 games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded three goals, seven assists, 10 points, 22 penalty minutes, and 49 hits. This is after he had two goals, three assists, five points, and 25 hits in his first 22 career NHL games this past season with the Flyers.
Pederson, on the other hand, has recorded 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points in 37 games this season with the Phantoms. This is after he had five goals and 12 points in 18 games this past season with the Bakersfield Condors.
Pederson last played at the NHL level during the 2022-23 season, split between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets, where he had three goals and six points in 27 games.