Flyers' Porter Martone Rolling NHL Playoff Experience Into World Championships
The teenage rookie isn't taking time off anytime soon.
Top Philadelphia Flyers rookie Porter Martone has had a rollercoaster of a season, making the leap from the OHL to the NCAA, then the NCAA to the NHL, and then partaking in the Stanley Cup playoffs
He isn't giving himself a rest just yet.
On Tuesday, during exit interviews, Martone, 19, revealed that he will playing in the upcoming IIHF Men's World Championships for Canada, which was confirmed by Hockey Canada shortly thereafter.
New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer, who notably has never missed a regular season game in his NHL career, will be joining Martone as the new additions to the roster.
You may recall that Martone played two games for Canada at the World Championships last year, lining up alongside now-Flyers teammates Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster.
Their glowing reviews of the youngster helped convince the Flyers to make him their No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Martone finished his first abbreviated season in the NHL with four goals, six assists, and 10 points in nine regular season games, as well as two goals, three assists, and five points in 10 playoff games.
Altogether, 15 points in 19 games for a rookie with no prior professional experience.
At the time of this writing, Martone is the only Flyers representative for the upcoming World Championships, which begin on Friday, May 15, and run to May 31.
Other notable players heading to Worlds include Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Macklin Celebrini, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Mat Barzal, Robert Thomas, John Tavares, Roman Josi, and J.J. Moser.
It's just another tournament for Martone to set his sights on winning, and with a good chunk of big names attending, more opportunity for development and competition for the Flyers' youngster.