Flyers Promising Prospect Is Heating Up In AHL

This Flyers prospect is playing some solid hockey in the AHL.
During this past off-season, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired Tucker Robertson from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for Jon-Randall Avon. Overall, this was a minor prospect-for-prospect deal.
While this is the case, Robertson is showing some promise down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.
In 38 games so far this season with the Phantoms, Robertson has recorded 10 goals, 10 assists, 20 points, and a plus-6 rating. This is after he had four goals and nine points in 38 AHL games during this past season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. With this, he has been trending in the right direction with his development this season.
Yet, what's more promising is that Robertson is only getting better as the season rolls on. The Toronto, Ontario native has recorded five goals and eight points over his last nine games alone.
It is undoubtedly encouraging to see Robertson starting to produce more frequently at the AHL level. If he keeps this kind of play up, perhaps he could get a chance on the Flyers' roster before the season is over.