Flyers Provide Injury Timeline for Injured Forward

The Philadelphia Flyers are without an injured forward for the time being, but the latest update from the team suggests it may not be that long before a return.
Earlier in the week, forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin was controversially omitted from the Flyers' lineup for a pivotal divisional game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but, as it turns out, there was a reason for that.
On Thursday, the Flyers announced that Grebenkin, 22, would miss seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury and would be reassessed after that timeline.
The Flyers have five games to be played in the next seven days, including two against the Detroit Red Wings and one against the Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals.