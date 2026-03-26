Logo
Philadelphia Flyers
Powered by Roundtable
Flyers Provide Injury Timeline for Injured Forward cover image

Flyers Provide Injury Timeline for Injured Forward

Jonathan Bailey
22m
featured
275Members·2,813Posts
ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Philadelphia Flyers are without an injured forward for the time being, but the latest update from the team suggests it may not be that long before a return.

Earlier in the week, forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin was controversially omitted from the Flyers' lineup for a pivotal divisional game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but, as it turns out, there was a reason for that.

On Thursday, the Flyers announced that Grebenkin, 22, would miss seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury and would be reassessed after that timeline.

The Flyers have five games to be played in the next seven days, including two against the Detroit Red Wings and one against the Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals.

Update: The Flyers officially signed Thompson on Thursday.
thehockeynews.comFlyers Sign 6-foot-4 Ohio State CenterUpdate: The Flyers officially signed Thompson on Thursday.

In Grebenkin's stead, the Flyers will be forced to turn to the likes of Carl Grundstrom, Luke Glendening, and Garnet Hathaway as veteran replacements.

The 22-year-old Russian forward has four goals, 10 assists, and 14 points in 55 games in his first NHL campaign with the Flyers this season.

Philadelphia FlyersNikita Grebenkin
Latest News