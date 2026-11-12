Flyers Push Back on Matvei Michkov Trade Rumors

"That's the disappointing part, the report was not correct. Speaking to Matvei and his agent, part of the reason why we're in Edmonton is to, this morning, get the chance to meet up with Matvei. And Matvei said it wasn't from him. He never said anything about that. He doesn't know where it came from, who it was from. We also spoke to his agent, and his agent swears that it wasn't from him, either," Briere clarified in an impromptu Zoom press conference on Wednesday evening.