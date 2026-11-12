Flyers Push Back on Matvei Michkov Trade Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Kyle Ross, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Kyle Ross, Imagn Images)
Nov 12, 2026 1:13 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 1:13 AM
The Flyers have confidently denied the Michkov reports.
Sudden reports of Matvei Michkov preferring to play somewhere else set off a proverbial nuclear bomb for the Flyers on Tuesday, but the organization's braintrust quickly gathered, investigated the report, and ultimately pushed back on the claims.
NHL insider Kevin Weekes, who shares an agent, Paul Theofanous, with Michkov, reported Tuesday that, "From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He's in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward."
This news, of course, caught the Flyers by surprise, and it was later made clear to The Hockey News that the Flyers have no plans of trading Michkov.
Ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers, Flyers general manager Danny Briere conducted a makeshift virtual press conference from Edmonton, reiterating that fact and refuting Weekes's report.
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"That's the disappointing part, the report was not correct. Speaking to Matvei and his agent, part of the reason why we're in Edmonton is to, this morning, get the chance to meet up with Matvei. And Matvei said it wasn't from him. He never said anything about that. He doesn't know where it came from, who it was from. We also spoke to his agent, and his agent swears that it wasn't from him, either," Briere clarified in an impromptu Zoom press conference on Wednesday evening.
"It's really easy to just make up anything that you want. It's unfortunate, but this is the stuff, I guess, we have to deal with nowadays."
In his press conference, Briere was asked about potential contract extension talks with Michkov, but declined to answer, citing his long-standing preference of keeping negotiations with any and all players away from the public eyes and ears.
That said, Briere made it clear that he and the Flyers are committed to the 21-year-old Russian star, acknowledging they still have work to do to build around him.
"There's no doubt that we believe in him. He's part of the solution for the future. The reality is he's one of the pieces. In hockey, more than any other sports, you don't just win with one player. We see it with so many teams that have had superstar players, and it's not easy to win. You've got to build a full team. Matvei is a big piece of that. We hope it stays that way for the long term," said Briere.
Michkov, selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, was the first Flyers draft pick of the Briere era, and after the team was forced to trade away Cutter Gauthier less than a year later, it is even more imperative that Briere and Co. do everything they can to keep the star winger.
Top-end talent is sparse in Philadelphia's system, with Michkov, Martone, and Zegras distancing themselves from the rest of the pack by a considerable margin, and they are all wingers.
If the Flyers' rebuild is to succeed, or at least not outright crumble and fail right before their eyes, they must keep Michkov and continue to develop him, and fortunately, the signs are pointing towards that being the case for the foreseeable future.
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