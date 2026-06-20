Rasmus Ristolainen is being linked to multiple teams during the early days of the off-season.
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has come up in the rumor mill often over the last few years. It is only continuing to be the case early on this off-season with the big blueliner entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27.
With Ristolainen being a big right-shot defenseman who can play top-four minutes and kill penalties, he should generate a good amount of interest this summer.
According to The Fourth Period, the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and Boston Bruins are among the teams linked to Ristolainen at this stage of the off-season.
It is not difficult to understand why these four teams are being connected to Ristolainen. They each could use a boost on the right side of their bluelines, and he would provide them with just that.
While Ristolainen is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate, there is also an argument to be had about the idea of keeping him around. The Flyers took a nice step in the right direction this season, and trading Ristolainen would create a hole in their lineup.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Flyers end up trading Ristolainen. He could be a strong fit on any of the four teams connected to him right now.