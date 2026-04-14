Flyers Recall 5 Players Ahead Of Season Finale vs. Canadiens

The Flyers have called up five players from the AHL ahead of their season finale.
With the Philadelphia Flyers officially clinching a spot in the playoffs, they have called up five players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms ahead of their season finale against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Flyers have announced that they have recalled Anthony Richard, Jacob Gaucher, Hunter McDonald, Oliver Bonk, and Aleksei Kolosov from the Phantoms.
The Flyers also shared that Bonk and McDonald will make their NHL debuts against the Habs.
Richard has appeared in 63 games this season with Lehigh Valley, where he has 18 goals and 44 points in 63 games. He played in 15 games for the Flyers last season, posting two goals and six points.
Gaucher has played in three games this season with Philadelphia, where he has zero points and a minus-1 rating. He has 20 goals and 36 points in 66 games with Lehigh Valley this campaign.
McDonald has six assists and 88 penalty minutes in 62 games this season with the Phantoms. The 6-foot-4 defenseman was selected by the Flyers with the 165th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Bonk is certainly a notable call-up, as he was selected by Philadelphia with the 22nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In 44 games this season with the Phantoms, he has six goals and 19 points.
As for Kolosov, he has a 0-2-0 record and an .830 save percentage in four games for the Flyers this season. He also has a 15-20-2 record and an .898 save percentage in 37 games with the Phantoms this season.