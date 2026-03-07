Flyers Recall Exciting Forward Prospect & Send D-Man To AHL

The Flyers have made some changes to their NHL roster.
The Philadelphia Flyers have made some roster moves ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
The Flyers have announced that they have recalled forward Alex Bump from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, they shared that defenseman Adam Ginning has been assigned back to Lehigh Valley.
Bump getting called up is notable, as he is one of the Flyers' most exciting prospects. The 2022 fifth-round pick has played in 36 games this season with the Phantoms, where he has recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. Now, he will be getting his first chance on the Flyers' roster.
As for Ginning, the left-shot defenseman has played in five games this season with the Flyers, where he has zero points and an even plus/minus rating. Down in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, he has posted one goal, four points, 20 penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating in 31 games.