Flyers Release Big Injury Update

Ten Flyers players were playing through or dealing with injuries to end the season.
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers provided a large laundry list of injury updates, releasing new information on the statuses of 10 different players.
A handful of injuries that were already reported or confirmed by the players themselves were again confirmed by the Flyers.
We know that Owen Tippett, for example, had been dealing with internal bleeding in addition to a sports hernia, which ultimately kept him out of action for the entirety of the second round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
According to Flyers GM Danny Briere, though, he wasn't the only one dealing with some major ailments.
Center Christian Dvorak played through a broken rib and separated shoulder, while defenseman Emil Andrae had a fractured wrist that will require surgery.
Noah Cates, who has been sporting a walking foot, has a fractured foot.
Rookie Alex Bump has an MCL sprain, and Trevor Zegras a sprained elbow ligament. Garnet Hathaway powered through a fractured fibula, and Travis Konecny had a fractured rib and a nasal fracture.
Lastly, defenseman Cam York also had a fractured rib.
Notably, the Flyers did not provide a specific injury update on rookie winger Nikita Grebenkin, who has been out of commission since the Flyers' March 21 game against the San Jose Sharks.
Grebenkin, 23, had not been sporting any kind of cast or sling in the press box during home playoff games, so the nature of his upper-body injury is currently unclear.
Fortunately for the Flyers, Andrae's wrist is the only injury here listed to specifically require surgery, which should allow everyone else to have a mostly full offseason of recovery and training.