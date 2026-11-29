Philadelphia Flyers
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Flyers Rollercoaster Weekend Actually Taught Us A Lot
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 29, 2026 4:45 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 4:45 PM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 4:59 PM
Can the Flyers survive without Matvei Michkov? The answer is complicated.
Admittedly, it has been difficult to actually write about the two games the Philadelphia Flyers have played this weekend due to the revolving door of drama that is Matvei Michkov, but they are very much worth writing about.
Overall, in the back-to-back, the Flyers went 1-1-0, claiming a 5-2 win over the awful Vancouver Canucks before stumbling to a truly boring 2-1 regulation loss to the New York Islanders, which Michkov missed due to an apparent illness.
In both instances, the Flyers showed the kind of team they are right now without Michkov, and without Owen Tippett, who has now missed another two games due to injury, this time to the lower body.
Starting with the win against the Canucks, the Flyers weren't especially great, but they found away to beat one of the NHL's worst teams with their special teams play.
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The story of the game was that the Flyers went 3-for-5 on the power play without Michkov, but were otherwise out-scored 2-1 at 5-on-5. Of course, on the other side, the Canucks went 0-for-4 on the power play.
And the obvious caveat is that the Canucks were missing their best player in Elias Pettersson, who is now on injured reserve, as well was forward Brendan Gallagher and goalie Thatcher Demko.
David Jiricek's standing
Flyers defenseman David Jiricek actually played a nice game, given the circumstances. The 23-year-old recorded a power play assist on Tyson Foerster's first-period goal, and helped set up Travis Konecny's third period power play goal that gave the Flyers a commanding 4-2 lead.
Once Tippett took warmups and was unable to play, Jiricek jumped in on extremely short notice, played out of rhythm in an 11-7 lineup, and factored in on two important goals.
Head coach Rick Tocchet, however, didn't even directly acknowledge Jiricek, despite the fact that I specifically asked about this player.
"Yeah, I mean, even Bunting, like the guys that haven't played, and it's unfortunate. Thought Bunting was good. The guys that sit out for a while. It's tough, and they contributed. So, hats off to them," Tocchet answered.
Oliver Bonk not established?
On the other side of the coin, the Flyers notably did go 11-7 with Jiricek and Simon Benoit, but excluded Oliver Bonk, who sat out the first leg of this back-to-back as a healthy scratch.
Bonk, a rookie, has seen his level of play decline in recent weeks after a hot start, and the Flyers were perhaps managing his minutes and game time with the back-to-back.
Still, it's a wonder that Jiricek doesn't play more, and that the Flyers continue to use one-year stopgaps like Benoit instead. It's become abundantly clear the Flyers have no plans to use Jiricek regularly, regardless of how he plays, unless circumstances, like the aforementioned back-to-back combined with forward injuries, crop up.
Even with their relatively positive recent trend, having gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, the Flyers are only 11th in the East while owning the worst goal differential amongst their peers in the conference. This should be a development year.
Foerster and Konecny might be a thing
For about a week or two now, the Flyers have basically been a one-line team. Tyson Foerster, Christian Dvorak, and Travis Konecny have done the majority of the scoring, which is great for them, but bad for the rest of the team because nobody else is scoring.
Foerster is up to two goals, five assists, and seven points in his last five games, which accounts for 39% of his offensive production this season. Overall, he's now up to six goals, eight assists, and 14 points in 28 games, putting him on pace for the second 40-point season of his career after a miserable start to this season.
In the same span, Konecny has scored three goals, six assists, and nine points, boosting him up to 15 points in 19 games.
Although he's played much better recently, the Flyers' top forward and leading scorer in each of the last five seasons wears the losses on his sleeve.
After Saturday's loss to the Islanders, Konecny was the last player to leave the ice go to the locker room, and was the last player to take his jersey and other gear off in the locker room.
By the time Konecny removed his gear and had actually left the locker room, Nick Seeler already started his postgame media availability.
Konecny had come up empty on multiple scoring chances in the loss, which undoubtedly disappointed him, and certainly Tocchet.
"You got to score... 23 missed shots, 16 blocked shots. That's the game. And with the goalie, Sorokin, arguably top-three, you can't miss the net, and we get our shots blocked. That's the story of it. It's 23... what is it, 40 attempts at the net? We got to hit the net. We need somebody to score in those situations," Tocchet lamented after the game.
Flyers' veterans still making back-breaking mistakes
For all the spotlight that has been on Michkov beefing with his teammates during games, he might have some valid gripes.
Seeler, for instance, was at fault for both Islanders goals on Saturday night, playing way too far apart from Bonk on the first goal, leading to a breakaway, and getting spun by Simon Holmstrom on the second.
After Holmstrom blew by on the rush, Seeler stood around and puck-watched in the crease, while Brayden Schenn, standing right next to him, deposited the eventual game-winning goal.
"I need to be better there and pick that guy up on the back side," Seeler acknowledged.
Denver Barkey is a stud
On nights when he and the Flyers weren't at their best, second-year forward Denver Barkey still picked up two assists.
For Cam York's goal against the Islanders, Barkey popped out from a cycle to receive the puck, which he then dished to Trevor Zegras in space, who quickly and smartly slid his pass across to York to supply the finishing touch.
For Porter Martone's power play goal against the Canucks, Barkey received a pass from Drysdale, skated into the open ice in front of him, and then feigned a shot, which opened the narrowest of shooting lanes for Martone to wind up and blast his one-timer through goalie Leevi Merilainen.
In 25 games, Barkey is already up to five goals, 10 assists, and 15 points, compared to the five goals, 12 assists, and 17 points he scored in 43 games last year.
The 21-year-old has held up at wing and center for the Flyers so far this season, and that is a crucial development for the future of this team, especially with Michkov's status very much in limbo for the foreseeable future until this noise can subside for at least some period of time.
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