"You got to score... 23 missed shots, 16 blocked shots. That's the game. And with the goalie, Sorokin, arguably top-three, you can't miss the net, and we get our shots blocked. That's the story of it. It's 23... what is it, 40 attempts at the net? We got to hit the net. We need somebody to score in those situations," Tocchet lamented after the game.