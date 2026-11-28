Philadelphia Flyers
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NHL Insiders Share Surprising Latest on Flyers, Matvei Michkov
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Nov 28, 2026 2:57 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 2:57 AM
The Flyers are cracking down, but why?
Once again, the Philadelphia Flyers and Matvei Michkov found themselves at the center of discussion in the hockey world when it was revealed before Friday afternoon's game that Michkov would be held out of the lineup due to an internal team matter.
What that internal matter was, however, was not disclosed by the Flyers, who have remained extremely tight-lipped on the situation, even after securing a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on home ice.
"I think, some of those things, the organization, you deal with it inside. You don't air it out in the public. I think that's why, so you deal with it. I think that's the way you approach it," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said of the situation after the game.
"It doesn't matter what you say, the perception. We've dealt with it and we move on. That's really what you got to do in these situations. I mean, [Michkov] was in there high-fiving guys after the win."
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At the very least, Tocchet was forthright enough after the game to reveal that Michkov would be back in the Flyers' lineup for the second leg of the back-to-back against the New York Islanders on Saturday night, so whatever disciplinary action that was levied against Michkov will be short-lived.
Away from the ice, two new reports have since surfaced, potentially offering more details on the drama that has unfolded over the last week.
According to Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli, Michkov was benched by the Flyers for an altercation with teammate on Wednesday, when the Flyers played the Washington Capitals.
"The team felt Michkov was clearly the aggressor and it spilled over into the locker room in Washington. It is unclear if the altercation turned from verbal to physical, but multiple sources used the word 'intense' to describe the scene," Seravalli said.
That altercation came after some already high-profile instances, as well as a trade rumor that shook the organization to its core.
Seravalli added that, after the trade rumor debacle: "In a team meeting, Briere made it clear in no uncertain terms that the next incident involving teammates would result in significant discipline. The Flyers put 'rules in place about respecting each other' because 'nobody is bigger than the team,' the sources said."
Two weeks later, Michkov apparently broke the rules, and here we are now.
Additionally, Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff specified that multiple people have indicated the teammate in question is Porter Martone, which comes as a great surprise given the relationship between he and Michkov.
The Hockey News endeavored to independently verify the nature of the above reports, but a Flyers team source said they "can't confirm" any of this information.
Tocchet and the Flyers organization had ample opportunities to clear the air throughout Friday and did not do so, leaving it up to insiders to figure out more. Of course, whatever transpired with Michkov was enough to warrant what was effectively a one-game suspension, but not enough to warrant anything more than that at this time.
The bottom line is that there is more smoke coming from this vulnerable proverbial forest that is the Flyers, and things are clearly beginning to trend in the wrong direction despite positive results on the ice.
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