Flyers Send 3 Players Back To AHL

The Flyers have assigned three of their prospects back to Lehigh Valley.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned Oliver Bonk, Carson Bjarnason, and Hunter McDonald to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Bonk, Bjarnason, and McDonald were all recently called up to the Flyers' roster to practice with the NHL club. Now, they will be heading back to Lehigh Valley with the Phantoms having back-to-back games against the Hershey Bears on Friday and Saturday.
Bonk has appeared in 22 games this season with the Phantoms, where he has recorded two goals, four assists, and six points. This is after the 2023 first-round pick had 11 goals and 40 points in 52 games last season with the London Knights of the OHL.
Like Bonk, Bjarnason is currently in his first AHL season with the Phantoms. In 22 games this season with Lehigh Valley, he has an 11-7-3 record, a .889 save percentage, and a 3.08 goals-against average.
As for McDonald, he has five assists, 65 penalty minutes, and a plus-9 rating in 40 games this season with the Phantoms.