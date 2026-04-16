Flyers Send 6 Players Down To AHL Ahead Of Playoffs

The Flyers have sent a handful of their players back to the AHL.
With the Philadelphia Flyers gearing up for their first round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have announced a series of roster moves.
The Flyers have announced that they have assigned Jacob Gaucher, Anthony Richard, Oliver Bonk, David Jiricek, Hunter McDonald, and Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Gaucher played in four games this season with the Flyers, where he had zero points and a minus-1 rating. In 67 games with Lehigh Valley this season, he has 20 goals and 36 points.
Richard was held off the scoresheet in his lone appearance for the Flyers this season. In 64 games this campaign with the Phantoms, he has 18 goals and 44 points.
Bonk made his NHL debut for the Flyers against the Montreal Canadiens on April 14, where he had one goal and one assist. In 45 games this season with Lehigh Valley, he has six goals and 19 points.
Jiricek made his Flyers debut against the Habs, where he had two penalty minutes and an even plus/minus rating. In 14 games with Lehigh Valley since being traded to Philadelphia by the Minnesota Wild, he has two goals and 13 points.
Like Bonk, McDonald made his NHL debut for the Flyers against the Canadiens. He recorded his first career NHL assist in the contest and had four penalty minutes. In 63 games this season with the Phantoms, he has six assists and 90 penalty minutes.
As for Kolosov, he had a 0-2-0 record, a 4.00 goals-against average, and an .830 save percentage in four games for the Flyers this season. He has a 15-21-4 record, an .895 save percentage, and a 2.98 goals-against average in 38 games this season with Lehigh Valley.