Flyers Send Goalie Back Down To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Kolosov was called up to the Flyers' roster on an emergency basis earlier this week. This was in response to goaltender Dan Vladar being out with an upper-body injury. Yet, with Vladar now being ready to go, Kolosov is heading back to the Phantoms' roster.

Kolosov did not make an appearance during his latest brief call-up to the Flyers' roster, but he has played for Philadelphia this season. In two games for the Flyers this campaign, he has posted a 0-1-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 1.62 goals-against average.

Kolosov will now be looking to make an impact with the Phantoms after being sent back down to the AHL. In 15 games this season with the Phantoms, he has recorded a 6-8-1 record, a .900 save percentage, a 2.77 goals-against average, and one shutout.