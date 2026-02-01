Flyers Send Goaltender Down To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have assigned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Kolosov was called up to the Flyers' roster on Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. This was after Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson left the Flyers' Jan. 29 contest against the Boston Bruins early due to a lower-body injury. Yet, with this latest roster move, Kolosov is now heading right back to Lehigh Valley.
Kolosov has appeared in 21 games so far this season with the Phantoms, where he has recorded a 9-10-1 record, a .908 save percentage, and a 2.52 goals-against average. This is after he had a 5-6-1 record, an .884 save percentage, and a 3.11 goals-against average in 12 games this past season with Lehigh Valley.
At the NHL level with the Flyers this season, Kolosov has a 0-2-0 record, an .830 save percentage, and a 4.00 goals-against average in four games. In 17 games this past season with the Flyers, the 24-year-old goaltender posted a 5-9-1 record and an .867 save percentage.