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Flyers Sending 2 More Players to 2026 World Championships

Jonathan Bailey
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The Flyers' international contingent is growing.

With Porter Martone already heading to the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championships, which start Friday, the Philadelphia Flyers are going to have two more representatives joining him in Switzerland.

On Friday, the Flyers announced that a pair of Swedish forwards, veteran Carl Grundstrom and top prospect Jack Berglund, will be participating in the World Championships as well.

Berglund, 20, is no stranger to the international spotlight, having served as Sweden's captain for the U20 World Junior Championships earlier this year, scoring three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in seven games.

In his first game with Sweden on Friday, Berglund recorded two assists in a 5-3 loss to Martone and Canada despite playing just 7:53.

Grundstrom did not play for Sweden in the loss.

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If and when Grundstrom does play, though, it will mark his sixth time repping the Tre Kronor.

In 27 senior international games for his nation, Grundstrom has six goals, three assists, and nine points.

Martone was a -1 in exactly 8:00 of ice time for Canada.

Philadelphia FlyersFlyers newsFlyersJack BerglundCarl Grundstrom
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