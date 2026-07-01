Flyers Sign Dan Vladar to $27.5 Million Extension After Breakout Campaign

On Wednesday, Vladar, 28, officially signed his five-year extension worth a total of $27.5 million ($5.5 million cap hit), after much anticipation locally and around the NHL.
Vladar signed with the Flyers on July 1, 2025 after four years with the Calgary Flames and one with the Boston Bruins, quickly emerging as their starter after displacing Sam Ersson.
In 52 games, and 51 starts, with the Flyers, Vladar went 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage, establishing new career-highs across the board while playing north of 30 games for the first time in his NHL career.
Vladar was even more effective in the Stanley Cup playoffs, backstopping the Flyers to a 4-6-0 record and defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in Round 1 to the tune of a 2.18 GAA, .922 save percentage, and two shutouts.
Earlier this offseason, the Flyers traded for Joseph Woll to serve as Vladar's backup, with prospects Carson Bjarnason, Egor Zavragin, Aleksei Kolosov, Martin Psohlavec, and Marek Sklenicka developing behind them.
According to PuckPedia, Vladar will have a full no-move clause in the first two years, a 15-team no-trade list in Year 3, a 10-team no-trade list in Year 4, and a five-team no-trade list in Year 5, giving the Flyers trade flexibility as he ages.
Vladar will be an unrestricted free agent in 2032 at the age of 34.