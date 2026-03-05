Flyers Sign Longtime Phantoms Forward To NHL Deal

The Flyers have signed this forward to an NHL deal.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have signed forward Garrett Wilson to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Wilson was also placed on waivers by the Flyers, as it is needed before his contract with the Metropolitan Division club is finalized.
Wilson is currently in his sixth season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and is serving as their captain. In 51 games with the AHL club so far this season, the 2009 fourth-round pick has recorded four goals, 12 assists, 16 points, and 99 penalty minutes.
Wilson's last NHL appearance was during the 2018-19 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since then, he has exclusively played at the AHL level. He played one season with the Toronto Marlies before joining the Phantoms ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Overall, this is a nice gesture by the Flyers. Wilson has earned this NHL deal for all the time he has put in with the Phantoms.
In 84 career NHL games split between the Florida Panthers and Penguins, Wilson has recorded two goals, eight points, and 42 penalty minutes.