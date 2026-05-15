The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have signed goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to a one-year, $850,000 contract extension.
Kolosov appeared in four games this season with the Flyers, where he had a 0-2-0 record, an .830 save percentage, and a 4.00 goals-against average.
The 24-year-old goaltender also played in 38 games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, where he posted a 15-21-2 record, a 2.98 goals-against average, and an .895 save percentage.
Kolosov was selected by the Flyers with the 78th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 career NHL games over two seasons with the Flyers, he has recorded a 5-11-1 record, an .863 save percentage, and a 3.64 goals-against average.
Kolosov will now be looking to compete for a spot on the Flyers' NHL roster next season after earning this new contract.