Flyers Soaring Goalie Named Among NHL's Best Prospects

This Flyers prospect has been ranked among the best goalie prospects in the league.
Philadelphia Flyers prospect Yegor Zavragin is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Metropolitan Division club's system. The 6-foot-2 goaltender has shown a ton of promise playing overseas in Russia, and there is no question that he has the potential to become a key part of the Flyers' roster later down the road.
Now, Zavragin has landed some praise because of it.
When looking at how well Zavragin has played, it is very easy to understand why he is being ranked as one of the top goalie prospects in the sport. The 2023 third-round pick had a strong season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, as he had a .919 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average in 12 games.
Zavragin was also simply dominant in the VHL this season, as he had a 10-6-2 record, a .949 save percentage, a 1.44 goals-against average, and five shutouts. With numbers like these, it is clear that he has a ton of potential.
The Flyers are certainly hoping that Zavragin will become a big part of their roster later down the road. When looking at his play in Russia, it is hard not to be excited about his future with the club.