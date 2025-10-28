Flyers Star Hits New Impressive Milestone

Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has hit a new milestone.

During the Flyers' Oct. 28 contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Konecny scored the 200th career goal of his NHL career.

Konecny's 200th career goal was a nice one, too, as he beat Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs on the rush with a great wrist shot. It was also a clutch goal, as he gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead over the Penguins in the second period.

It took Konecny 655 games to record his 200th career NHL goal. This likely will not be the only career milestone he reaches this season, either, as he is now only 19 points away from his 500th career point. He also needs just 19 assists to hit the 300th assist of his career.

It will now be interesting to see if Konecny can build on his momentum after scoring his 200th career goal from here.