Flyers Stick with Vladar, Make Lineup Shift Ahead of Potential Closer Against Penguins

After practice on Sunday, Tocchet explained to media that Michkov is "part of the young group. [Denver Barkey] went through it a little bit, [Alex Bump] a little bit. Not hit the wall, but you got a plateau. There's a lot of pace in the playoffs, and you're looking for that sort of stuff from the young guys. Not just to pick on them, but I'm just saying—I think it's OK to evaluate them every once in a while, give them a rest and stuff, whether it's Matvei or whether it's Bumper, it doesn't really matter. I think that's the way you develop players."