Flyers Stick with Vladar, Make Lineup Shift Ahead of Potential Closer Against Penguins
The lineup decisions that define a playoff series are going to be scrutinized.
It doesn't matter if they aren't sweeping changes or philosophical pivots. People are going to have opinions in who stays, who sits, and what that says about how a coach understands both the moment and what comes after it.
For the Philadelphia Flyers, Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be one of those moments. Rick Tocchet is keeping Dan Vladar in net for a fifth straight start. Matvei Michkov out of the lineup. Alex Bump is in.
At first glance, those decisions seem unrelated—one about stability, the other about adjustment. But together, they form a clearer picture of how the Flyers are navigating a series that has shifted from control to closure.
Trusting the Backbone
Vladar’s continued presence in goal is the easier decision to understand—and, in some ways, the more revealing one.
He has not simply been "good" in this series. He has been structurally essential. Not in the sense of stealing games outright, but in the ever more important facet of completing them—absorbing the moments where the Flyers’ structure bends, holding rebounds, calming sequences before they escalate.
Even in Game 4, where he openly acknowledged that the first two goals were ones he would want back, there was no sense of instability in his game. When you play a guy as much as they've played Vladar, there's bound to be one imperfect one. It happens.
And in the playoffs, reliability often outweighs variance. Coaches don’t just evaluate what a goaltender does. They evaluate what he allows the team in front of him to be. Vladar has allowed the Flyers to remain themselves: structured, patient, and composed. Tocchet’s decision to ride him again reflects that trust.
But it also introduces another question—not just about Game 5, but about a potential Game 6, Game 7, and beyond.
How much is too much?
The Flyers have already acknowledged that Vladar is managing wear. The cumulative toll of high-intensity minutes isn't alarming on its own—every player is feeling it, and every player will do their best to play through it—but it creates a context where every additional start carries weight beyond the immediate result.
And yet, Tocchet stays with him, which suggests that, in this moment, continuity outweighs conservation.
The Other Side of the Equation
If Vladar represents continuity, Michkov represents the tension between patience and immediacy.
Matvei Michkov has not imposed himself on this series in the way his talent suggests he can. The flashes have been there, but the sustained impact that the Flyers know he's capable of hasn’t followed.
The Flyers, to this point, have been remarkably consistent in their lineup philosophy. They’ve leaned into cohesion over reaction, trusting that contributions come in different forms. A player didn’t need to produce to justify his place—he needed to fit the structure, to support the rhythm of the game.
Michkov, even without points, has not been a total liability within that framework, which is why the potential decision to sit him stands out.
After practice on Sunday, Tocchet explained to media that Michkov is "part of the young group. [Denver Barkey] went through it a little bit, [Alex Bump] a little bit. Not hit the wall, but you got a plateau. There's a lot of pace in the playoffs, and you're looking for that sort of stuff from the young guys. Not just to pick on them, but I'm just saying—I think it's OK to evaluate them every once in a while, give them a rest and stuff, whether it's Matvei or whether it's Bumper, it doesn't really matter. I think that's the way you develop players."
And Tocchet, careful as always, left the door open in Pittsburgh, referring to “game-time decisions” without specificity. But the logic behind the move—bringing in Alex Bump—suggests a shift in emphasis. Not away from skill, but toward directness.
Bump’s game is simpler, more linear. He shoots without hesitation, engages physically without overextending, and plays within narrower decisions. In a game where the Flyers are trying to reassert control early—to “dig,” as Tocchet put it after Game 4—that profile has value. It’s not about replacing talent, but about altering texture.
A Study in Contrasts
Taken together, these two decisions—staying with Vladar, potentially sitting Michkov—illustrate something fundamental about how Tocchet is approaching Game 5: He is preserving certainty where it exists, and adjusting where it doesn’t.
In goal, the Flyers know what they have. Even with minor imperfections, Vladar has provided a consistent baseline. Changing that now would introduce a variable at the most sensitive position on the ice.
Up front, the equation is different.
The Flyers’ forward group has functioned well collectively, but Game 4 exposed a need for sharper early engagement—more immediate pressure, more direct routes, fewer delayed decisions. If Michkov’s game is built on timing and space, Game 5 may demand something more immediate. That doesn’t diminish his value, but it does reflect the demands of the moment.
The Pressure Beneath the Decision
There is, of course, a broader layer to all of this.
The Flyers are not simply trying to win Game 5. They are trying to finish the series.
Closing a series is different from controlling one. As the Penguins showed in Game 4, he opponent plays with urgency, the margins tighten, and the psychological weight of the moment becomes unavoidable. Every decision—lineup, matchups, goaltending—carries a dual purpose: win now, but don’t compromise what comes next.
That’s where the tension lies with Vladar. Tocchet has expressed confidence in Sam Ersson—not as a contingency, but as a viable option. Ersson’s form, his readiness, his ability to step into difficult situations has been well documented internally.
And yet, he remains on the bench, because trust, once established in the playoffs, is difficult to redistribute.
But so is fatigue. If the Flyers extend Vladar through Game 5—and potentially beyond—they are making a calculated bet: that his current level can be sustained long enough to close the series, and that any cumulative effect can be managed later.
It’s a bet rooted in confidence, but it is still a bet nonetheless.
What This Reveals About the Flyers
More than anything, these decisions reveal a team that is not reacting emotionally to Game 4. There is no sweeping change, no abandonment of identity. There is refinement—Vladar stays because he represents stability; Michkov may sit because the moment demands a slightly different kind of execution.
Both choices point in the same direction: toward control, toward clarity, toward a version of the Flyers that dominates the game and puts an end to this undeniably taxing series.
Whether that balance holds—between continuity and adjustment, between trust and necessity—will determine not just Game 5, but how efficiently the Flyers can move beyond it. Because they are absolutely capable of moving to the next round, but what's in front of them is a difficult task against an awakened Penguins team.