Flyers Still Have A Big Roster Need After Trade With Maple Leafs

The Flyers made a smart move by bringing in goalie Joseph Woll. However, they still have another big roster need to address this summer.
The Philadelphia Flyers made a smart move on Tuesday, acquiring Joseph Woll from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a multi-player trade. With this, the Flyers improved their goaltending depth, which was a real need for them heading into the off-season.
Woll should be a nice upgrade over Samuel Ersson and form a strong tandem with Dan Vladar. Now, after bringing in Woll, the Flyers should be looking to address another one of their major trade needs.
The Flyers should be working hard to bring in a top-six center this summer as they look to take another step forward in 2026-27. It is clear that they need a boost down the middle.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, they are unlikely to land a true top-six center through free agency this off-season. The top pending UFA centers who can hit the market on July 1 are Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, Scott Laughton, and Jason Dickinson.
With this, if the Flyers hope to land a top-six center, their best bet will be through the trade market. There are some notable names in the rumor mill early on this off-season, with Mason McTavish and Shane Wright standing out as two young centers who could be worth taking a chance on.
Dylan Larkin, Vincent Trocheck, and Nico Hischier are three other big centers in the rumor mill. However, the Flyers are not expected to be on Larkin's current trade list, while Trocheck and Hischier play for teams in the Flyers' division.
Nevetheless, it will be interesting to see if the Flyers end up bringing in another center this off-season from here.