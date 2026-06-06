Flyers Top Goalie Prospect Traded to New KHL Team, Signs Contract Extension
This Flyers prospect is heading into a better situation.
The Philadelphia Flyers will have to wait a little longer to see one of their top goalie prospects, with a new opportunity in the KHL on the horizon.
On Saturday, it was announced that Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin had officially been traded by SKA St. Petersburg, alongside defenseman Yegor Zelenov, to Metallurg Magnitogorsk in exchange for defenseman Alexei Maklyukov.
Zavragin, 20, had fallen out of favor with new SKA head coach Igor Larionov in the latter's first season with the team, resulting in Artemi Pleshkov and Sergei Ivanov dominating the share of KHL playing time.
As a result, the Flyers' 2023 third-round pick spent much of his season playing in the MHL and VHL, Russia's second-tier men's league and top junior league, respectively.
Now that Colorado Avalanche goalie prospect Ilya Nabokov will be moving over to North America full-time, Zavragin will have the opportunity to play regular KHL games going forward.
Zavragin's new counterpart, Alexander Smolin, played 35 games for Metallurg last season, going 23-8-2 with a 2.33 GAA, .915 save percentage, and one shutout.
Zavragin, while being younger than Smolin and playing on a worse team, went 5-7-0 with a 2.63 GAA, .919 save percentage, and one shutout in his 12 games of limited action.
On the heels of Zavragin getting a fresh start in an environment more conducive to his development, Hockey News Hub reports on X that the 20-year-old will extend his contract in the KHL another year, lasting until May 31, 2028.
The Flyers could have gotten their young goalie to come over to North America as soon as this time next year, but with a contract extension in the cards, that is now unlikely.
Truthfully, the Flyers aren't likely to be upset with this development, either, as it gives Zavragin a chance to make up for what is effectively a lost year of development that he spent playing against lower tiers of competition instead of the KHL.
Flyers general manager Danny Briere recently told NHL.com's Adam Kimelman at the NHL Scouting Combine that the Flyers "feel our prospect goalies need a little bit more time still," in regards to extending Dan Vladar.
We can deduce that, with a Vladar extension looming and further potential additions to the goalie group, the Flyers are in no rush to have Zavragin, Aleksei Kolosov, Carson Bjarnason, and anyone else they may draft this year turn into NHL goalies on the hop.
On paper, Zavragin's new move should benefit both him and the Flyers long-term.