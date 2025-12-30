Flyers Top Prospect Has Huge Game For Team Canada

On Dec. 29, Team Canada picked up a massive 9-1 win over Team Denmark at the World Junior Championship. Canada simply dominated Denmark in this matchup, and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone was certainly a notable reason behind it.

Martone put together a fantastic performance against Denmark, as the Flyers top prospect scored two goals and recorded an assist in the matchup. With this big game, Martone has now recorded three goals and four points in three games during the tournament so far.

Martone's second goal of the game for Team Canada was also very impressive, as he scored from a difficult angle with an excellent one-timer.

Seeing Martone put together a strong game like this for Team Canada should certianly make Flyers fans excited. There is no question that the 19-year-old forward has the potential to become a very impactful player for the Flyers in the future.

Martone has also been having a strong freshman year with Michigan State University in 2025-26, as he has posted 11 goals, nine assists, 20 points, and 58 penalty minutes in 16 games. Now, he is shining with Team Canada and only creating more hype about his future in Philly.