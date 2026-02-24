Flyers Top Prospect Is Having Monster Year

The Flyers clearly made the right call selecting this forward in the first round.
The Philadelphia Flyers selected forward Porter Martone with the sixth-overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This was after the 6-foot-3 winger recorded 37 goals, 61 assists, 98 points, and a plus-19 rating in 57 games last season with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
Martone is now playing at the collegiate level with Michigan State University, and there is no question that he is having a fantastic first season with the school.
In 28 games so far this campaign with Michigan State, Martone has recorded 20 goals, 21 assists, 42 points, and a plus-27 rating. With numbers like these, Martone is simply dominating the NCAA level and is only creating more optimism about his future with the Flyers in the process.
Martone has all the tools to be a star power forward, and it is going to be exciting once he makes the jump to the NHL level. Yet, for now, Martone will be looking to continue to shine with Michigan State and build on his great campaign.