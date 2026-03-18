Flyers Trade Addition Heating Up In AHL

This Flyers trade addition is starting to get his offense going with Lehigh Valley.
Back in late December, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula. Zamula's time in Pittsburgh ended up being incredibly short, though, as he had his contract terminated and signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in early January.
Since being acquired by the Flyers, Tomasino has played for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 28 games with the AHL club so far, he has recorded five goals, 13 assists, and 18 points.
Yet, as the season carries on, it is clear that Tomasino has been heating up with Lehigh Valley.
Tomasino is currently on a four-game point streak with the Phantoms, where he has one goal and three assists over that span. He also has 11 points over his last 12 games with Lehigh Valley, so there is no question that he has been making an impact offensively.
If Tomasino can continue to produce solid offense like this for the Flyers, perhaps it could open the door for the 2019 first-round pick to get a chance on their NHL roster. Just last season, he had 11 goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Penguins after being acquired from the Nashville Predators, so he has shown that he can produce some decent secondary offense at the NHL level.