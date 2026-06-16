Flyers Trade For Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll In Blockbuster Deal

Joseph Woll is heading to the Flyers.
The Philadelphia Flyers have landed goalie Joseph Woll in a big deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Flyers have announced that they have acquired Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick.
It is no secret that the Flyers have been looking for a boost between the pipes. Now, they have gotten just that by acquiring Woll. He should form a nice tandem with Flyers breakout goalie Dan Vladar.
In 39 games this season with the Maple Leafs, Woll had a 15-16-7 record, an .898 save percentage, and a 3.34 goals-against average. This is after he had a .907 save percentage in 2023-24 and a .909 save percentage in 2024-25.
Woll was among the top goalies in the rumor mill early on this off-season. Now, the Flyers are the lucky team that has landed the 27-year-old. In 117 career NHL games, he has a 63-43-9 record, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average. He also has a .906 save percentage in 14 career NHL playoff games.
With Benoit, the Flyers are adding a big defenseman who plays with a physical edge to their blueline. In 73 games this season with the Maple Leafs, the 6-foot-4 blueliner posted six assists, 114 blocks, and 194 hits.
Questions about Ersson's future in Philadelphia had been coming up for a while due to back-to-back tough seasons. In 33 games this campaign with the Flyers, he had a career-worst .870 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average. Now, he will be looking to bounce back after being traded to Toronto.
Andrae appeared in a career-high 61 games this season for the Flyers, where he had two goals and 13 points. He also appeared in four playoff games for Philadelphia this spring, posting one assist. The 24-year-old defenseman will now be looking to break out after getting this fresh start with the Maple Leafs.