Flyers Urged To Sign Ducks Veteran Defenseman In Bold Move

This would be an intriguing move for the Flyers.
One of the Philadelphia Flyers' top objectives this off-season should be to add to their blueline. They could use an offensive defenseman, in particular.
Due to this, in a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz urged the Flyers to make a bold move and sign veteran defenseman John Carlson if he ends up not re-signing with the Anaheim Ducks this summer.
"If the Flyers want to build on that step and take another one this upcoming season, they will have to fix some major weaknesses. The most glaring of those weaknesses is the power play," Gretz wrote. "Carlson might be older and closer to the end of his career than the prime of it, but he showed this past season with both the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks that he can still work the man-advantage and provide offense."
The idea of the Flyers signing Carlson is certainly an intriguing one. He played for one of the Flyers' biggest rivals, the Capitals, for 17 seasons before being dealt to the Ducks at the deadline. With this alone, it would be interesting to see him to join the Flyers.
However, with the Flyers needing more offense from the point and help on the right side of their blueline, bringing in Carlson on a short-term deal could be worth considering. He would have the potential to fit nicely in their top four if successfully signed.
In 71 games this season split between the Capitals and the Ducks, Carlson had 14 goals, 46 assists, 60 points, and a plus-9 rating. With numbers like these, the 36-year-old defenseman would have the potential to be a nice short-term fit for the Flyers. Let's see if they end up targeting him from here.