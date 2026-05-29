Flyers Urged To Sign Ducks Veteran Defenseman In Bold Move

"If the Flyers want to build on that step and take another one this upcoming season, they will have to fix some major weaknesses. The most glaring of those weaknesses is the power play," Gretz wrote. "Carlson might be older and closer to the end of his career than the prime of it, but he showed this past season with both the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks that he can still work the man-advantage and provide offense."