Flyers Veteran Center Is Heating Up At The Perfect Time

This Flyers center has been playing some strong hockey so far this postseason.
The Philadelphia Flyers currently have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. There are many reasons behind it, and veteran forward Sean Couturier is one of them.
Couturier has been turning back the clock for the Flyers so far this postseason, and the truth is in his stats. In three playoff games, the 2011 first-round pick has recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating. This included him recording two assists in Game 3 for the Flyers, with one of them being on defenseman Nick Seeler's game-winning goal in the second period.
With this, there is no question that Couturier has been playing some strong hockey for the Flyers early on this postseason. It is undoubtedly good news for the Flyers, as the 6-foot-4 forward is one of their most important players. If he continues to produce offensively and make an impact with his defensive play, the Flyers should stay in good shape from here.
In 42 career playoff games over his NHL career, Couturier has recorded 10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points, and a plus-3 rating. It will be interesting to see how he builds on them as this series continues.